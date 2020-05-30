Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after buying an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,141.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $642,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,165 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total transaction of $2,725,248.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,496,983.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,585 shares of company stock valued at $11,885,393 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.74.

FB traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.09. 23,064,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,315,716. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $641.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $240.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.37.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

