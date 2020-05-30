Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 189.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,939 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $66.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,492 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.74.

