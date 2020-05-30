Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,688 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,956,204,000 after buying an additional 1,433,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,044,613,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $417,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,770 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $526,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 346.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $507,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Shares of QCOM traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.88. 10,534,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,382,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.83.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.