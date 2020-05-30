Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,624 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 35,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

BATS NEAR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.72. 630,611 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average is $49.78. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.