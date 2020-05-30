Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 32,106 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,106 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $305.18. 6,631,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,874,669. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.74 and its 200-day moving average is $303.44. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.