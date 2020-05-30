S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 102,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,061,000 after buying an additional 33,251 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.29.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $6.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $325.02. 1,881,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,886. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $326.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $292.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.68.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

