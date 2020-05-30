SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge’s (SPXXF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their hold rating on shares of SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of SPXXF remained flat at $$8.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.82.

Get SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge alerts:

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Company Profile

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge provides financial products and services to personal customers, companies, and organizations in Northern Norway. The company offers various savings, lending, and insurance products, as well as payment services. Its activities also include hedging instruments and trading in interest rate and currency instruments; hedging instruments in the commodity derivatives market; sale of Norwegian bonds and certificates, as well as bond market issues; purchase and sale of equities and fund units; and provision of corporate finance, as well as trading and investment advice services.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.