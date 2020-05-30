Spark Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,400 Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,086,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 303.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,755,000 after buying an additional 193,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 11,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Waters from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Waters from $223.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

WAT stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.85. 1,196,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.95. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $154.39 and a 52 week high of $245.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.62.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.24). Waters had a return on equity of 1,937.83% and a net margin of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.