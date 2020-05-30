Spark Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Spark Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430,362 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,947,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after buying an additional 543,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 292,099 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 592.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,766,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,572,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 182,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,295,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 18,261 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.95.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,064. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $7.47.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

