Spark Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Spark Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 46.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 64,400 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in HP by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 278,265 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,718,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $1,085,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of HP by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 651,291 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $759,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of HP by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 10,064 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.14. The company had a trading volume of 29,035,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,284,359. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.91. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. HP had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 295.77%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Cfra cut their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of HP from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

