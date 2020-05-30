Spark Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE)

Spark Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,481 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of Wave Life Sciences worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Amia Capital LLP purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WVE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wave Life Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ WVE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,019. Wave Life Sciences Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,150.43% and a negative return on equity of 219.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

