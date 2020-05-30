Spark Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Spark Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 65.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,044 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,656 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 3.6% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in Home Depot by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its position in Home Depot by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 2,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.03.

HD stock traded up $3.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.48. 5,341,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,496,063. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.77. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $252.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

