Spark Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Spark Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 84.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63,300 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Paychex by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYX. BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.82.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.28. 3,286,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.50. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

In other news, Director Tom Bonadio purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at $918,362.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

