Spark Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Spark Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Welch Group LLC raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 504.5% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,680,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,503,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,342,000 after purchasing an additional 63,408 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,324,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,820,000 after purchasing an additional 480,355 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,128 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,780,000 after purchasing an additional 60,298 shares during the period. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SFBS stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.88. The company had a trading volume of 225,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average of $34.65. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $40.90.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.10 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,808 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irma Loya Tuder acquired 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.95 per share, for a total transaction of $149,729.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,291.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

