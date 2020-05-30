Spark Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Spark Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 333,361 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Pitney Bowes worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBI. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 406,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $473,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 459,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 21,109 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 175.5% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 31,390 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Securities lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Pitney Bowes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of NYSE PBI traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,822,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,405. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.04.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 113.85%. The company had revenue of $796.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

