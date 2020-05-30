Spark Investment Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Spark Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,085,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,482,000 after buying an additional 989,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,065,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $714,969,000 after buying an additional 696,570 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,864,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,486,000 after buying an additional 589,067 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,580,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,473,000 after purchasing an additional 565,906 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $20,205,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LNT traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.36. 1,857,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,464. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $60.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.65.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $915.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.61 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.57.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.