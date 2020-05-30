Spark Investment Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Spark Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,539 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Welbilt worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 8.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,725,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,244,000 after buying an additional 375,909 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter worth approximately $636,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 815.0% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 46,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 41,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Welbilt alerts:

In related news, CEO William Johnson purchased 10,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $85,571.68. Also, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf purchased 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $45,009.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,341.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBT shares. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Welbilt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Welbilt from $17.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Welbilt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE WBT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,304. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $864.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.86. Welbilt, Inc has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $19.81.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $328.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.10 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 2.80%. Welbilt’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.