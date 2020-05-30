Spark Investment Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Spark Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CORT. Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

In related news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $471,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CORT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,549. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $17.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

