Spark Investment Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Spark Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,133 shares during the quarter. Yum! Brands makes up approximately 0.7% of Spark Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 131.5% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.71.

Shares of YUM stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $89.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,508,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,602. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $119.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.11.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $457,731.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,470.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,421 shares of company stock worth $1,123,093. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.