Spark Investment Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG)

Spark Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,788 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Spark Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $110,098,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,611,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,194,000 after purchasing an additional 114,053 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,893,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,652,000. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Guggenheim downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.96. 591,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,434. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average of $44.09. Zillow Group Inc has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group Inc will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

