Spark Investment Management LLC Has $832,000 Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Spark Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 78.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Tsfg LLC grew its position in 3M by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 211.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett cut 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

3M stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,534,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,464. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,604,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

