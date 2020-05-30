Spark Investment Management LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 40,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in R. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 421.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 59,878 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Ryder System in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Ryder System from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

R stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.26. The company had a trading volume of 968,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 2.06. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $60.55.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.53). Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 4,149 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $135,049.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,295.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Eck purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $259,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,978.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,755 shares of company stock valued at $259,223 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

