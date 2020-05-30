Spark Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Spark Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Donaldson by 163.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 56,041 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at $1,199,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Donaldson by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 20,528 shares during the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DCI traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $47.45. 700,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,178. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.17. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $58.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 9.47%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

