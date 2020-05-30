Spark Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Spark Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,300 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Domo worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Domo by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Domo in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 309.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

DOMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Domo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Domo from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut Domo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Domo from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Domo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Domo stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.32. 656,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,449. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $691.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 3.05. Domo Inc has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $35.10.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.72 million. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.76% and a negative net margin of 72.47%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domo Inc will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

