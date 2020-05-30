Spark Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Spark Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SYSCO by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 206,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in SYSCO by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 46,503 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SYSCO by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,217,000 after acquiring an additional 359,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at $2,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.23.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.16. 8,942,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,583,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.72. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 703,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

