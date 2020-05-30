Spark Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Spark Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 89.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 611,681 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 6,211.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,755,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,897 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 6.5% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,453,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,106,000 after purchasing an additional 89,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,690,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,395,000 after purchasing an additional 41,093 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 116.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 371,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 199,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 459.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Shares of VVV stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.35. 1,678,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,310. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.08. Valvoline Inc has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

