Spark Investment Management LLC Sells 11,322 Shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

Spark Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,878 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,322 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 22.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Relic alerts:

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $1,388,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEWR traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.15. 775,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.84. New Relic Inc has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $101.82.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $159.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.59 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEWR. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.