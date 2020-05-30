Spark Investment Management LLC Sells 116,200 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Spark Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 61.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,100 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 116,200 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEVI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

NYSE:LEVI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.49. 1,166,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.13. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $23.74.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

