Spark Investment Management LLC Sells 136,283 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Spark Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 28.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 338,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,283 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GME. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GameStop by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,238,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,009 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of GameStop by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 32,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GameStop by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 42,094 shares during the period.

GME stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,961,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,779. The company has a market capitalization of $279.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.14. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

GME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of GameStop in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. GameStop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.53.

In other GameStop news, CEO George E. Sherman, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,484.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Koonin sold 34,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $184,362.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at $135,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

