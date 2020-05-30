Spark Investment Management LLC Sells 14,900 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Spark Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Laffer Investments acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 117.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.75.

V stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,706,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,983,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.93. The company has a market capitalization of $377.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,419,661 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.