Spark Investment Management LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Spark Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HTLD. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,052,000 after purchasing an additional 55,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTLD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.90. The company had a trading volume of 553,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,370. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HTLD. BidaskClub upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Heartland Express from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Heartland Express from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

