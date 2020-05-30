Spark Investment Management LLC Sells 33,000 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Spark Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

CFFN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

CFFN traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 298,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,995. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.51. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.80.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $53.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.45 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 5.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

