Spark Investment Management LLC Sells 6,300 Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Spark Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.26. 773,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,893. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.43. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $125.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.67 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.51% and a negative net margin of 127.53%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ICPT shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

In related news, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 595,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $50,385,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 595,817 shares of company stock valued at $50,405,516. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.