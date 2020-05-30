Spark Investment Management LLC Sells 639,752 Shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Spark Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 88.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 639,752 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $4,106,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSTG. Northland Securities raised their price target on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on Pure Storage from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $17.61. 5,817,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,814,164. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.89. Pure Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $367.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

