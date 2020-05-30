Spark Investment Management LLC Sells 76,600 Shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Spark Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 80.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 76,600 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DNKN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cfra decreased their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

NASDAQ:DNKN traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.87. 1,384,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.51. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.49 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

