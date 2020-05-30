Spark Investment Management LLC Sells 78,200 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Spark Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 69.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 78,200 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.8% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 24,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 47,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 70,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,895,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,673. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.14. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $453.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.65 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

GNTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra decreased their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gentex in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.