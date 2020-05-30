Spark Investment Management LLC Sells 88,941 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF)

Spark Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 67.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,941 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,684,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.84. 2,759,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,644. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.32. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.95. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $48.82.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLF. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

