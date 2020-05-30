Spark Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Spark Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares makes up approximately 0.8% of Spark Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 546.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 227.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWBI stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.99. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $17.74.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.77 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 6.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.38%.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $30,750.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $205,310 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWBI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

