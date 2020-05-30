Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.10. Spark Networks shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 74,153 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Spark Networks from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spark Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spark Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Spark Networks by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 52,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Spark Networks by 386.8% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 2,479,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after buying an additional 1,970,212 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Spark Networks by 273.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 166,470 shares during the period.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.