SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,701 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.0% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

GLD stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $162.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,581,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,625,011. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $164.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.34.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

