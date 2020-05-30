Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Lowered to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of SPXSF remained flat at $$108.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.40. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of $90.50 and a 12 month high of $121.55.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilising, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

