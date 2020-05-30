Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 77.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 316.7% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 114.5% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Square by 52.4% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SQ traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $81.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,178,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,058,931. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $87.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.70 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.24.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Square from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Square from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Square from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 24,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $1,532,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,300,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 6,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $423,052.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,790,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,722 shares of company stock worth $4,175,244 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

