SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at Pi Financial

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its price target raised by Pi Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial set a C$31.00 price objective on SSR Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Shares of SSRM traded up C$0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$26.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,283. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of C$12.12 and a 1-year high of C$31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.53.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

