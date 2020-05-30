STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.98

STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.98 and traded as low as $12.60. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR shares last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 4,602 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLFPY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.611 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd.

About STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

