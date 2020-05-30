Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $27.82

Steppe Cement Ltd (LON:STCM)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.82 and traded as low as $22.00. Steppe Cement shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 486,918 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.99 million and a PE ratio of 4.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 27.81.

About Steppe Cement (LON:STCM)

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, produces and sells cement in Kazakhstan. The company also engages in the provision of consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. Steppe Cement Ltd. is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.