SThree (LON:STEM) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SThree (LON:STEM) to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 280 ($3.68) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 250 ($3.29).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STEM. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.55) price objective on shares of SThree in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on SThree from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th.

LON STEM traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 234 ($3.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,314 shares. SThree has a 52-week low of GBX 195.20 ($2.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 392.50 ($5.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 221.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57.

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

