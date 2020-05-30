Stokes Family Office LLC Acquires 1,146 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,436,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,768,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,066,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,976. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.33. The stock has a market cap of $114.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.