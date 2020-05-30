Stokes Family Office LLC Acquires 180 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,242,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $916,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 447,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,539,233.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $29,266,788.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 805,642 shares of company stock valued at $68,864,005. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Docusign from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Docusign from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Docusign from $77.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.06.

Shares of DOCU stock traded up $11.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,872,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,507. Docusign Inc has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $141.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 27.13% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

