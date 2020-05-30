Stokes Family Office LLC Acquires 18,793 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 85.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,793 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

IJS stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.72. The stock had a trading volume of 632,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,842. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.22. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $85.63 and a 52-week high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

