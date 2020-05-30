Stokes Family Office LLC Acquires 4,184 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.62.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.15.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

